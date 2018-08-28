Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch lay charges in relation to shooting on Highway 1A – Final Update - Gateway Gazette

Morley, Alberta – Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch have laid 14 charges against a youth in relation to the shooting that occurred August 2, 2018 on Highway 1A.

On August 24, 2018, after an extensive investigation by the RCMP K- Division Serious Crimes Branch, Cochrane RCMP Detachment and several other support units, a suspect was located on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and taken into custody.

One 16- year-old male resident of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, has been charged with 14 Criminal Code offences including Attempted Murder, Discharging a Firearm with Intent and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon. The youth, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on August 28, 2018 in Cochrane Provincial Court.

Investigators have located and seized the vehicle and firearm believed to be involved in the shooting. The bullet has been removed by German doctors and will be compared forensically to the seized firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, however, no additional suspects are being sought. Alberta RCMP Serious Crimes Branch would like to thank those members of the public who provided their invaluable tips and support that led to the charges being laid.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.