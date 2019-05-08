Alberta RCMP Shares Tips for Motorcycle Safety Month - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – As motorists welcome warm weather across the province, the Alberta RCMP reminds motorcyclists to adopt safe driving behaviours that reduce the risk of collisions.
Alberta RCMP encourages you to practice the following motorcycle safety tips:
“With season change and warming weather, motorcycles are prevalent on our roadways. In 2018, there were 12 people killed and 232 motorcycles involved in injury collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “These numbers are a good reason to raise awareness about safe motorcycling so that we all get to our destinations safely.”
The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving and riding decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.