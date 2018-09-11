Alberta RCMP Tackles Back-to-School #TrafficSafety After Labour Day Long Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta roads typically experience an influx of drivers during long weekends and this Labour Day was no exception. This September, Alberta RCMP and Alberta Traffic Sheriffs are focusing their #TrafficSafety messages on the dangers of speeding and impairment by alcohol.

From August 31 until September 3, 2018, there were 262 reported motor vehicle collisions (MVC) in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction alone, out of which four involved fatalities and 27 involved injuries.

In 2017, speeding was believed to be a factor in at least one out of five fatal MVCs and impairment by alcohol or drugs was a factor in at least one out of three fatal MVCs.

Supt. Rick Gardner, Alberta Traffic Sheriffs, says, “We remind all road users, drivers, students and parents alike, that #TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility, especially during the busy back-to-school season.”

Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services, adds, “We encourage Albertans to make the right back-to-school #TrafficSafety driving decisions and avoid behaviours that increase the risk of collisions such as speeding and driving impaired or distracted.”

Together with Alberta Sheriffs and other partners, we will continue to help Albertans make the right back-to-school #TrafficSafety driving decisions and prevent collisions. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.