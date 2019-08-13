 Alberta RCMP Tackles Distracted Driving this Heritage Day Long Weekend - Gateway Gazette

Alberta RCMP Tackles Distracted Driving this Heritage Day Long Weekend

By Contributor

Aug 12

Edmonton – Throughout the Heritage Day long weekend, Alberta RCMP conducted enforcement initiatives across the province focused on distracted driving.

Between August 2-5, 2019, Alberta RCMP issued 68 tickets for distracted driving. Last year, during the August long weekend, 63 tickets were issued in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

The RCMP reminds all road users that distracted driving can be extremely dangerous. Drivers and riders must always make sure that their focus is solely on the road.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

