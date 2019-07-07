 Alberta RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving with Traffic Safety Enforcement Operations - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta roads typically experience an influx of drivers during long weekends and this Canada Day was no exception. From June 28 until July 1, 2019, three people lost their lives and 28 were injured in motor vehicle collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions.

“This Canada Day long weekend, Central Alberta RCMP Traffic Services conducted successful traffic enforcement operations focused on impaired driving, including Checkstops,” says S/Sgt. Damon Poole, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “We remind Albertans to be responsible behind the wheel: know your limits, plan a safe way to get home and never drive if you’re impaired by alcohol or drugs.”

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.

