Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Conducted Victoria Day Long Weekend Enforcement Operations - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta roads typically experience an influx of drivers during long weekends and this Victoria Day weekend was no exception. The RCMP reminds all road users, drivers, riders, passengers and pedestrians alike, that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

Between May 17-20, 2019, there were three fatalities and 27 injuries caused by motor vehicle collisions, excluding off-road vehicles, in Alberta RCMP jurisdictions. Alberta RCMP Traffic Services issued 2,075 speeding tickets and 79 tickets for seatbelt violations.

Throughout Canada Road Safety week (May 14-20), Alberta RCMP focused enforcement operations on occupant restraints, speeding, distracted and impaired driving.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with Alberta Sheriffs and other law enforcement and safety partners to ensure Albertans make the right driving and riding decisions. Follow our traffic safety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.