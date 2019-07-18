Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Continue to Score Significant Drug Seizures in Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Traffic stops on Alberta’s highways can lead to significant seizures of illicit drugs, firearms, stolen goods and other contraband materials.

In mid-May 2019, RCMP members stopped three different vehicles for various traffic offences near Lake Louise, Alta. The investigators noted numerous indicators of drug trafficking. The subsequent searches of the vehicles resulted in the combined seizures of 155 lb. of cannabis, 560 g of cannabis shatter and 45 g of methamphetamine.

Early June 2019, an RCMP member stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation near Banff, Alta. The investigator formed grounds that the lone occupant of the vehicle was in possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 2 lb. of cannabis, 1 kg of crystal methamphetamine and approximately $130,000 in Canadian currency.

At the end of June 2019, RCMP members stopped three different vehicles for various traffic offences near Jasper, Alta. The investigators noted numerous indicators of drug trafficking. The subsequent searches of the vehicles resulted in the combined seizures of 72.5 lb of cannabis, 1 kg of cannabis shatter, 500 g of cocaine, 500 g of methamphetamine, 500 g of opium, a stun gun prohibited weapon and approximately $2,000 in Canadian currency.

The drugs seized in both stops would roughly equate to 325,225 average-sized cannabis joints, 5,000 average cocaine doses and 15,450 average methamphetamine doses.

“There are consequences to trafficking drugs in Alberta. This illegal drug seizure is evidence that traffickers can be caught,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta RCMP Traffic Services. “Traffic enforcement, because of its very nature, plays a key role in crime reduction and impacts illegal activities conducted by organized criminal groups while using our roadways.”

The RCMP will continue to work very closely with our law enforcement and safety partners to keep traveling criminals and illegal activities off Alberta roads and to further reduce crime in Alberta.