Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Reiterate Safe Driving Behaviours on Secondary Highways - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – Alberta RCMP are working with Alberta motorists to develop and implement strategies to address speeding in construction zones and on heavily trafficked roads.

Alberta RCMP remind all road users that traffic safety remains a shared responsibility. Some safe driving behaviours include: staying focused on the road, turning your headlights on, respecting the posted speed limits and obeying posted road signs.

Excessive speeds and other traffic issues are a growing concern on secondary highways such as Highways 41, 9, 570 and 895.

A joint force operation between local RCMP detachments and Special Area Peace Officers will focus on traffic enforcement in construction zones and heavily trafficked areas until mid-October 2019.

If you are looking for road reports on construction sites, closures and incidents in Alberta, you can visit the official 511 Alberta interactive road conditions map here.

The Alberta RCMP will continue to work with communities and safety partners to reduce the number of collisions on our roads and ensure Albertans make the right driving decisions.