Alberta RCMP “Walk Smart, Drive Smart” #OperationImpact 2018 Tackles Pedestrian Safety - Gateway Gazette

Edmonton – This Thanksgiving long weekend, police forces across Canada led #OperationImpact to encourage safe driving behaviours. Between October 5-8, 2018, there were two pedestrian injuries in two separate collisions in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction.

This October, Alberta RCMP and Alberta Traffic Sheriffs are focusing their #TrafficSafety messages on pedestrian safety. In 2016, half of the drivers involved in pedestrian casualty collisions failed to yield the right of way to the pedestrian (Alberta Transportation).

Alberta Sheriffs Supt. Rick Gardner says, “Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility between road users, motorists and pedestrians alike.” He adds that, “Our Thanksgiving #OperationImpact raised awareness about respecting the rules of the road, impairment by alcohol, drugs and fatigue as well as watching for wildlife along the roadsides.”

Alberta RCMP Supt. Gary Graham says, “This Thanksgiving long weekend, our #OperationImpact focused on eliminating behaviours that put drivers, passengers and pedestrians at risk, such as being distracted, impaired or fatigued.” Graham explains that, “Our efforts, along with Alberta Sheriffs, have helped Canadians stay safe on our roads.”

Thanks to our partnership with Provincial Sheriffs, our Integrated Traffic Units will continue to ensure that Albertans make safe driving decisions and prevent collisions. Follow our #TrafficSafety tips on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and Twitter @RCMPAlberta.