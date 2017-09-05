Alberta RCMP Wraps up Summer with Safety Reminders

Edmonton, Alta. – With shorter days and cooler temperatures, it is evident that summer time is winding down. The Alberta RCMP is taking a look back on what has proven to be a difficult summer across the province. From May to July 2017, police reported a significant number of injuries and deaths on roads, rivers and lakes across the province.

During May to July 2017,

11 people have drowned in Alberta lakes and rivers

1,277 were injured in collisions and 50 died on roads and highways within RCMP jurisdiction.

29 cyclists were injured and 2 died on roads and highways within RCMP jurisdiction

71 people were injured in off-road collisions while 4 died

145 motorcyclists were injured and 7 died on roads and highways within RCMP jurisdiction

“The incidents which have occurred in the past few months prompt us to reiterate our safety messages to Albertans,” says Steve Daley, Alberta RCMP. “Although, we always expect to see a greater number of people out on roads, highways, off-road and on waterways across the province during the summer months, our number one priority is to ensure that everyone’s activities are safe and that their journey home is also safe.”

Motor vehicle collisions are a leading cause of death in Alberta and remain a top priority for Integrated Traffic Units,” says Superintendent Rick Gardner, Alberta Sheriffs. “As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, we remind drivers to share the road with other motorists, to put their seatbelt on, to drive sober and free of distractions. These small gestures go a long way when it comes to traffic safety.”

Alberta roads and highways typically experience an influx of drivers during long weekends and this Labour Day holiday will be no exception. During the September long weekend last year, there were 563 people injured and 3 deaths in collisions which occurred in RCMP jurisdictions. No matter your destination, put into practice safe driving behaviours that ensure your safety and that of others.

