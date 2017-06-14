Alberta Signs Multilateral Child Care Framework

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee travelled to Ottawa yesterday to sign the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework with federal, provincial and territorial partners.

The agreement sets the foundation for governments across Canada to work toward a shared vision, where all children can experience the enriching environment of quality early learning and child care. The framework is supported by a federal investment totaling $7.5 billion over 11 years to support and create more quality, affordable child care in Alberta and across Canada.

“For too long in Canada, and especially here in Alberta, parents have struggled with the cost of child care. That’s why governments across Canada are choosing to invest in our children, and give them the best possible start in life. Our government committed to expanding affordable child care, and this framework will support that goal.” Danielle Larivee, Minister of Children’s Services

The framework outlines a set of principles that will guide early learning and child care across Canada, including quality, accessibility, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity. These same principles were critical parts of the Early Learning and Child Care pilot program launched in Alberta in 2016.

