Alberta Signs Multilateral Child Care Framework

Children’s Services Minister Danielle Larivee travelled to Ottawa yesterday to sign the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework with federal, provincial and territorial partners.
Minister Danielle Larivee visits Edmonton’s Africa Centre as it prepares to become a $25-a-day Early Learning and Child Care Centre.
The agreement sets the foundation for governments across Canada to work toward a shared vision, where all children can experience the enriching environment of quality early learning and child care. The framework is supported by a federal investment totaling $7.5 billion over 11 years to support and create more quality, affordable child care in Alberta and across Canada.
“For too long in Canada, and especially here in Alberta, parents have struggled with the cost of child care. That’s why governments across Canada are choosing to invest in our children, and give them the best possible start in life. Our government committed to expanding affordable child care, and this framework will support that goal.”
The framework outlines a set of principles that will guide early learning and child care across Canada, including quality, accessibility, affordability, flexibility and inclusivity. These same principles were critical parts of the Early Learning and Child Care pilot program launched in Alberta in 2016.
Quick facts
Over the coming months, Alberta will be working with the federal government to sign a bi-lateral agreement, which will include an action plan detailing how federal funding will support quality affordable child care in Alberta.
In April, the Government of Alberta announced 22 Alberta Early Learning and Child Care pilot Centres that will offer 1,296 quality, licensed child care spaces for no more than $25 per day.
15 Alberta Early Learning and Child Care pilot Centres have opened across the province, with additional Centres set to open over the summer.