Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Looks Back on 60 Years

This past year we have celebrated the great milestone of 60 years! There were several Special Events held throughout the year to celebrate and honour our accomplishments. As this year is coming to a close, we wanted to remember some of our firsts. The following four gentlemen were Alberta Sports Hall of Fame’s first-ever inductees in 1958.
Charles Cheesman brought six Alberta boxing championships and one Canadian championship to Cardston. He inaugurated amateur boxing and wrestling in Cardston; inaugurated and directed the annual Victoria Day Track Meet in his hometown. Charles Cheesman served as provincial boxing chairman for 24 years, served on the National Boxing Committee for 24 years, and was the Secretary-Treasurer of Cardston Amateur Athletic Association for 29 years.
Wilf Greaves won the Alberta Welterweight Championship (147lbs.) in 1953 and the Alberta Light Middleweight Championship (156lbs.) in 1954. He went on to win the Canadian Light Middleweight Championship and received international honours by winning the British Empire Games Light Middleweight Championship in 1954.
Hugh Sloan won his first Alberta championship in boxing in the 80lb. category in 1937 and won the 100lb. title the following year. In 1940, he won both the Alberta and the Canadian championship boxing titles in the 118lb. class. He won the 126 lb. title in 1941 and 1942 and the 135 lb. title in 1946.
George Sutherland has represented Canada in three British Empire Games; in 1930, 1934, and 1938. He won the Canadian championships in the hammer throw in 1931, 1932, 1934, and 1937. He also won the Canadian Championships in the javelin throw in 1931 and the shot-put in 1937. George Sutherland has 35 Alberta championship titles to his name in nine different events.