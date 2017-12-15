Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Looks Back on 60 Years

Wilf Greaves won the Alberta Welterweight Championship (147lbs.) in 1953 and the Alberta Light Middleweight Championship (156lbs.) in 1954. He went on to win the Canadian Light Middleweight Championship and received international honours by winning the British Empire Games Light Middleweight Championship in 1954.

Hugh Sloan won his first Alberta championship in boxing in the 80lb. category in 1937 and won the 100lb. title the following year. In 1940, he won both the Alberta and the Canadian championship boxing titles in the 118lb. class. He won the 126 lb. title in 1941 and 1942 and the 135 lb. title in 1946.

George Sutherland*

DeWinton Year Inducted: 1958

