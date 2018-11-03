Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum: New Exhibit Celebrates Canada Winter Games - Gateway Gazette

We are happy to announce the launch of a new exhibits at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum this week. With the excitement of Red Deer hosting the 2019 Canada Winter Games, we have installed an exhibit to honour the history of this event.

2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is proud to host the 2019 Canada Winter Games from February 15 – March 3, 2019. In the months leading up to the CWG, we will be rotating through exhibits for all 19 official sports. Come join the excitement as we prepare to welcome the 2019 Canada Winter Games to Red Deer.

Current sports featured in the 2019 Canada Winter Games exhibit:

Judo, Table Tennis, Boxing, Snowboarding, and Hockey

The previously featured sports:

Artistic Gymnastics, Figure Skating, Ringette, Synchronized Swimming, Alpine/Para-Alpine Skiing, Biathlon, Cross Country Skiing, Squash, and Long Track Speed Skating

There are more sports to come so be sure to come back at the beginning of February.

