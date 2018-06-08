 Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Introduces Class of 2018 - Gateway Gazette

Alberta Sports Hall of Fame Introduces Class of 2018

By Contributor

Jun 08

Introducing 2018 Inductees

Tonight, the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame will host the 2018 Induction Banquet in honour of our newest inductees at the Sheraton Red Deer. Athletes, Builders, a Team, and three award winners in the categories of Pioneer, Achievement, and Bell Memorial Award make up the 2018 list of Inductees.

This year 12 Albertan’s have been selected for this prestigious honour. Athletes include winners of Olympic Medals and World Championships, builders, pioneer, and media who have dedicated endless hours to build sport and sport legacies to where they are today.

2018 Inductees:

Doug Barkley
Hockey Athlete/Builder

Keely Brown
Ringette Athlete

Leighann Doan Reimer
Basketball Athlete

Cindy Klassen
Speed Skating Athlete

Phil Allen*
Basketball Builder

Dave King
Hockey Builder

Dr. Lorne Sawula
Volleyball Builder

Calgary Colts 1989 & 1990
Junior Football Team

Stuart Erskine
Achievement Award, Mountaineering

Dianne Finstad
Bell Memorial Award

Robert Davies
Pioneer Award, Basketball

These Albertans have contributed to the continuous growth of their sport and are truly deserving of this honour that will be awarded to them.

The Board and Staff at the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum are excited to introduce the 2018 Class of Inductees and welcome back many of our Hall of Fame Alumni attending the Induction Banquet.

We are proud to celebrate the sporting accomplishments of these women and men who have been instrumental in building and representing sport in Alberta and inspiring the youth in our Province.

– Donna Hateley, Managing Director, Alberta Sports Hall of Fame and Museum

