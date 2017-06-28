Alberta Stands Firm in Support of Forestry

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier issued the following statement in response to the United States’ anti-dumping action against Canada and Alberta’s softwood industry:

“We continue to stand with Alberta’s forest workers, their families and the communities that rely on a robust forest industry.

“International tribunals have consistently ruled in our favour following U.S. allegations of Canadian lumber subsidies and we are confident we will prevail again for the fifth time.

“Defending Alberta jobs and fair market access remains our top priority as we work closely with the federal government and other affected provinces.

“Together, we have developed plans to help support Albertans in addressing the possible effects of a prolonged trade dispute.

“We are also working with industry to increase domestic use and access to other international markets to open up new economic opportunities for our forestry sector.

“As we move forward, we will continue to advocate for secure access for our lumber products into the important U.S. market.

“Our Washington, D.C. office remains heavily engaged on this file and is working closely with former Canadian ambassador Gary Doer who is providing a strong voice in Washington, on behalf of our government, Alberta’s producers and our softwood lumber interests.

“At the end of the day, it is in the best interests of all parties that a new Softwood Lumber Agreement is reached to continue our strong trade relationship, create certainty for consumers and support working families and businesses in the forestry sector.”