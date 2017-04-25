Alberta Stands with Forestry Industry

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 25

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Oneil Carlier issued the following statement in response to the latest development in the softwood lumber dispute with the United States:

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Alberta’s forest workers, their families and communities that rely on a strong forest industry.

“Our government is working closely with the federal government and our forest industry to defend Alberta jobs and fair market access.

“Together with affected provinces and Ottawa, we are developing plans to help support Albertans in addressing the possible impacts of a prolonged trade dispute.

“This is the fifth time since 1982 that the U.S. has investigated alleged Canadian lumber subsidies. In each case, international tribunals have ruled in Canada’s favour. We are confident we will prevail again.

“We know that Alberta’s forest industry relies significantly on exports. That is why we are actively pursuing new markets outside the U.S. to ensure our products are sold around the world so we can continue diversifying our economy, creating jobs and making life better for Alberta’s forest communities.

“We believe that a new and lasting deal is needed and we want to ensure that any deal supports our forest industry and the workers who support their families in this important industry.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Notley Needs to Break her Silence on Horgan Mandate Letter: Barnes

Cochrane RCMP Investigate Shots Fired at Interrupted Break and Enter

Fire Ban Expanded for Southern Alberta

Building a New Alberta Advantage: Jean announces policy to grow the economy, return to balance

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post CFIB Environment Report: Independent Businesses Already Taking Action to Grow Greener Next Post Alberta Softwood Lumber Trade Council Statement
%d bloggers like this: