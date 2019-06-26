Alberta Stands with Saskatchewan Against Federal Carbon Tax - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta has filed a Notice of Intervention in Saskatchewan’s federal carbon tax appeal.

After carefully reviewing the recent split decision of the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal, Alberta has determined it will support Saskatchewan in its appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

“We are proud to stand together with Saskatchewan to fight the federal carbon tax. The federal government’s scheme punishes Albertans for heating their homes and driving to work. There is a better way to reduce emissions than this impractical and unconstitutional tax grab.”Jason Kenney, Premier

The Government of Alberta’s first piece of legislation repealed the provincial carbon tax. The province will introduce a levy on major industrial emissions, as it is our constitutional right to make policy choices within our own jurisdiction.

“The split decision at the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal was not a broad victory and raised significant questions about federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction. One of the underlying principles of our federation is the right of the provinces to manage their own affairs. Imposing a one-size-fits-all federal carbon tax disrupts this constitutional balance and ignores provincial authority to legislate in ways that reflect local conditions and circumstances.” Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

The Government of Alberta is committed to using every tool at its disposal – including legal challenges – to protect Alberta’s economy from the federal carbon tax and keep money in the pockets of hard-working Albertans.

Quick facts

Earlier this June, the federal government announced it will impose its carbon tax on Alberta on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Alberta government filed its legal challenge of the federal carbon tax in the Alberta Court of Appeal on June 20, 2019.

Alberta joined Saskatchewan’s challenge of the federal carbon tax by filing a Notice of Intervention Respecting Constitutional Questions with the Supreme Court of Canada on June 25, 2019.

The Supreme Court of Canada has set a tentative hearing date of Dec. 5, 2019 for oral arguments.

