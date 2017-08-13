Alberta Strengthens Ties with U.S. Midwest

Edmonton-Decore MLA Chris Nielsen will join legislators from across the Midwestern United States at the Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development (BILLD) Aug. 11-15, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Nielsen will highlight the importance of trade between Alberta and the U.S. while attending the institute’s intensive, annual five-day leadership training program on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“This program is an important opportunity to learn more about how our largest trading partner is making decisions and developing policy – as we work together to continue growing our economies and creating jobs.” Chris Nielsen, MLA Edmonton-Decore

The BILLD program is provided to members of the Council of State Governments Midwest (CSG) and includes policy sessions on topics such as education, health care and economic development.

The CSG is a regional multilateral organization that provides Alberta with a platform to access key Midwestern state legislators, share information, build consensus and promote common interests on regional issues.

More than 277,770 jobs in the CSG Midwest region rely on exporting merchandise and services to Alberta. In Alberta, about 196,720 jobs are the result of trade with CSG Midwest states.

CSG Midwest is made up of 11 Midwestern states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. The provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan are affiliate members.

The estimated cost for MLA Nielsen’s trip to Minneapolis, including travel, meals and accommodation, is $1,855.

Itinerary