Alberta Supports Federal Pipeline Purchase - Gateway Gazette

In a major step forward for Albertans and all Canadians, the Government of Canada, with support from the Government of Alberta, has purchased the Trans Mountain Pipeline and associated assets.

“When Kinder Morgan issued its deadline on April 8, the Government of Alberta committed that the deadline would be met. Today, we are delivering on that commitment. We are pleased to have worked with the federal government to ensure construction resumes, certainty is increased and Albertans and all Canadians enjoy the many benefits of having this project go forward. There is more work to do, but we will not stop until the job is done.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

This deal, which is subject to approval by Kinder Morgan shareholders, puts people to work building the pipeline immediately. The Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion is expected to generate billions of dollars in economic activity and government revenue in Alberta.

Alberta is providing support in the form of a backstop that would be called upon in unforeseen circumstances. Alberta’s contribution would range from zero to a maximum of $2 billion, and would be payable only upon completion of the project. If Alberta’s backstop is called upon, Alberta will receive equity in the completed project.

In addition to providing financial certainty to the project, federal ownership of the project shields the Trans Mountain Pipeline from the political risk to which the project had previously been subjected.

Existing profit sharing or other agreements established by Kinder Morgan and Indigenous groups will be maintained under this new arrangement.

Details of Alberta support for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project

