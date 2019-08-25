Alberta Supports Regional Stormwater Management - Gateway Gazette

Communities in southern Alberta will be better protected from the impacts of severe weather thanks to a regional stormwater management project.

The province provided $7.6 million through the Alberta Community Resilience Program to Rocky View County to support the Cooperative Stormwater Management Initiative to help relieve regional, ongoing flooding issues. The project is a partnership between Rocky View County, the City of Calgary, the City of Chestermere, the Town of Strathmore, Wheatland County and the Western Irrigation District.

“Flooding in southern Alberta in recent years has demonstrated the need to improve the resilience of our communities. The Cooperative Stormwater Management Initiative takes a regional approach to help ensure homes and businesses are protected during severe weather events, while allowing project partners to make better use of water resources throughout the region.”Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

The project will use new and existing infrastructure to reduce localized flooding after intense rainfall events by more effectively collecting, storing and moving stormwater throughout the region.

Project partners have also secured more than $2 million in federal funding for Stage 1 of the project through the New Building Canada Fund—National-Regional Projects.

The Cooperative Stormwater Management Initiative is a long-term project that will be developed over five stages between now and 2042.

