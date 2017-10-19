Alberta Takes Action on Poverty

On International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, the Province is launching a new website to help connect Albertans with the services and supports available in their communities.

The new Action on Poverty website features provincial initiatives that help prevent and reduce poverty in Alberta by supporting wellness and social inclusion, investing in affordable housing and homeless supports, and enhancing skills, education and employment opportunities.

“No one should have to live in poverty. Our government is taking action so that all Albertans can participate in our economy, communities and cultural life to reach their full potential and live fulfilling lives. We will continue to work with our community partners to help Albertans break the cycle of poverty and get on the path to opportunity. By working together, we are making life better for all Albertans and their families.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Minister Sabir marked International Day for the Eradication of Poverty with students and instructors at the Women Building Futures training centre in Edmonton. With support from the province, the centre helps women break the cycle of poverty and achieve economic independence through training, mentorship and employment opportunities in the skilled trades.

“Women Building Futures and the Government of Alberta share a commitment of supporting increased economic prosperity and empowering women with choice, change and opportunity by training for a career in the skilled trades. Our partnership with the Government of Alberta through grants and program support is a key factor in achieving a 90 percent employment rate for our graduates. Our graduates gain economic freedom, not just for themselves but for their families and communities.” ~Kathy Kimpton, president and CEO, Women Building Futures

“I’m able to do the things I’ve always wanted to do, like donate to rescue societies, start up an RRSP and create and plan for my future. I love my job and I’m getting really good at it!” ~Tracy Charles, 2017 graduate, Women Building Futures

Examples of provincial initiatives helping to reduce and prevent poverty:

Introducing new Alberta Child Benefit, helping 205,000 children, and enhanced Alberta Family Employment Tax Credit, benefiting 305,000 children.

Increasing provincial minimum wage to $15 by 2018.

Funding low-income transit passes in Calgary and Edmonton.

Enacting the Act to End Predatory Lending to protect consumers who access the payday lending industry.

Piloting twenty-two $25-per-day Early Learning and Child Care Centres.

Increasing funding for Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) partners to $101 million from $76 million.

Providing students in all school boards with a healthy meal or snack as part of the School Nutrition program.

To access services and supports, Albertans can call, click or come in to any Alberta Supports office across the province to access more than 30 social programs and 120 community services.

United Nations resolution – International Day for Eradication of Poverty