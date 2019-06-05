Alberta to Review Final National Inquiry Report - Gateway Gazette

“Families, communities and survivors have been waiting a long time for this report. I thank all participants for sharing their stories and their hopes for a safer future. This report amplifies the voices of Indigenous women and girls.”Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations
The ceremony, in Gatineau, Que., brought together representatives from across Canada to publicly release the
National Inquiry’s final report and to formally close the 2 1/2-year-long inquiry.
“This report puts us on a strong path forward to take action with our partners on the high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls. Working together, we will build an Alberta where Indigenous women and girls are empowered, valued and feel safe.” Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women
A cross-government committee will review the recommendations and determine next steps.