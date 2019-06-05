Alberta to Review Final National Inquiry Report - Gateway Gazette

Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson joined families and survivors for the closing of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.



Touching testimonies open this ceremony, inviting us to remember loved ones, who are not forgotten. (Twitter)

“Families, communities and survivors have been waiting a long time for this report. I thank all participants for sharing their stories and their hopes for a safer future. This report amplifies the voices of Indigenous women and girls.”Rick Wilson, Minister of Indigenous Relations

The ceremony, in Gatineau, Que., brought together representatives from across Canada to publicly release the

National Inquiry’s final report and to formally close the 2 1/2-year-long inquiry.

“This report puts us on a strong path forward to take action with our partners on the high rates of violence against Indigenous women and girls. Working together, we will build an Alberta where Indigenous women and girls are empowered, valued and feel safe.” Leela Aheer, Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women

A cross-government committee will review the recommendations and determine next steps.

Quick facts

Alberta’s homicide rate for Indigenous women was more than seven times that of non-Indigenous women between 2001 and 2015 (Women in Canada: A Gender-based Statistical Report, 7 th Edition)

Edition) Indigenous women make up only four per cent of Canada’s population, but 16 per cent of all murdered women on record. (Missing and Murdered Aboriginal Women, RCMP, 2014)

Related information

Multimedia