Alberta to Review Health Information Systems - Gateway Gazette

An independent review will look at health information systems to ensure they support coordinated high-quality care and avoid duplication.

A Request for Proposals has been posted for a review of three information systems: Alberta Netcare, MyHealth Records, and the soon-to-launch Connect Care platform.

“Health-care providers and patients should be able to access health information as quickly and easily as possible. As we committed in our campaign platform, this third-party review will ensure our health information systems are implemented efficiently and help deliver better results for Albertans.”Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health

Alberta Netcare is the province’s electronic health record, which links information on a range of health services and makes it available to health professionals at the point of care. MyHealth Records is an online tool that allows adult Albertans to see their information from Alberta Netcare, such as lab test results, immunizations, and medication history. Connect Care is a new clinical platform under development by Alberta Health Services (AHS). It will support AHS health-care providers and enable Albertans to access information on AHS services via MyHealth Records.

The review will involve consultation with health-care professionals, patient groups and other key stakeholders. The review is expected to begin this summer, with the final report due to government by Dec. 31, 2019.

