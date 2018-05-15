Alberta Welcomes Gov. Gen. Julie Payette - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government will welcome Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to the legislature on Tuesday, May 15 as part of her first official visit to Alberta.

“It will be my pleasure to welcome the Governor General for her first official visit to Alberta. Her wide-ranging accomplishments are truly admirable and she is a terrific role model for everyone across the country. I look forward to meeting with Her Excellency, and know that she will receive a warm reception from all Albertans during her time here.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

Members of the public are encouraged to be on hand to welcome Her Excellency upon her arrival at the legislature. As part of the proceedings, the Governor General will receive military honours, including a 100-person guard of honour from the 3rd Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, and the Vice Regal Salute and a 21-gun salute from the 20th Field Regiment, Royal Canadian Artillery.

Members of the public will be able to view this portion of the welcoming ceremony from the legislature grounds. The guard of honour will march onto the legislature grounds at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 15, with Her Excellency’s arrival occurring at 10 a.m.

“On behalf of all members of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, I look forward to Her Excellency’s May 15 Chamber address. It is a distinct honour that has happened only twice before in Alberta’s history. The work that we as legislators do on behalf of Albertans would not be possible without the authority bestowed upon us by the Crown.” ~Robert E. Wanner, MLA, Medicine Hat, Speaker of the legislature

“Our Governor General is a dynamic, innovative and optimistic leader with a long record of service focused on building a better future for all Canadians. I know that she will find that same spirit in the Albertans she meets during her first official visit. I’m sure that this visit will entice her to return many more times in the future.” ~Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

The Governor General will also address the members of the Legislative Assembly in the Chamber at 1:30 p.m. on May 15. The house proceedings will be streamed live at http://assembly.ab.ca and broadcast on Alberta Assembly TV, which is available to TELUS customers on Channel 843, Shaw cable customers on Channel 930 and Shaw BlueSky customers on Channel 263.

Please be advised that during the visit by the Governor General the Alberta legislature building will not be open to the public.

Her Excellency will visit Calgary on May 16.