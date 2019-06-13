Alberta Wildfires: More Than 3700 People Can Now Return Home - Gateway Gazette

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Bigstone Cree Nation and the Hamlets of Wabasca-Desmarais, Sandy Lake and Chipewyan Lake. More than 3,700 people are now able to return home.
To date, more than 9,800 evacuees from the following communities have been approved to return home:
High Level
Mackenzie County
Dene Tha’ First Nation
County of Northern Lights, south of Twin Lakes Campground including Notikewin
Marten Beach (MD of Lesser Slave Lake)
Keg River/Carcajou
Peerless and Trout Lake communities
Municipal District of Opportunity 17
Evacuees returning received re-entry packages with advice on what to do when they arrived home.
Evacuees can find tips on re-entry by visiting https://www.alberta.ca/emergency.aspx. Information includes making sure all your utilities are working, cleaning up and how to deal with door-to-door salespeople offering services and insurance.
Approximately 700 evacuees are displaced due to a mandatory evacuation order for Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.
The following communities remain on evacuation alert:
Bigstone Cree Nation 166 A, B, C and D
Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais
Hamlet of Sandy Lake
Hamlet of Chipewyan Lake
County of Northern Lights
North of Township Road 910 to the north county border, including the Twin Lakes Campground, Keg River, Carcajou and the Town of Manning
Current situation:
Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 269,648 hectares.
Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,167 hectares.
McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 263,969 hectares.
Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 55,179 hectares.
There are more than 2,000 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 159 helicopters and 22 air tankers and 233 pieces of heavy equipment on these fires.
