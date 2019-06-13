Alberta Wildfires: More Than 3700 People Can Now Return Home - Gateway Gazette

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Bigstone Cree Nation and the Hamlets of Wabasca-Desmarais, Sandy Lake and Chipewyan Lake. More than 3,700 people are now able to return home.

To date, more than 9,800 evacuees from the following communities have been approved to return home:

High Level

Mackenzie County

Dene Tha’ First Nation

County of Northern Lights, south of Twin Lakes Campground including Notikewin

Marten Beach (MD of Lesser Slave Lake)

Keg River/Carcajou

Peerless and Trout Lake communities

Bigstone Cree Nation 166 A, B, C and D

Municipal District of Opportunity 17 Hamlet of Wabasca-Desmarais Hamlet of Sandy Lake Hamlet of Chipewyan Lake



Evacuees returning received re-entry packages with advice on what to do when they arrived home.

Evacuees can find tips on re-entry by visiting https://www.alberta.ca/emergency.aspx. Information includes making sure all your utilities are working, cleaning up and how to deal with door-to-door salespeople offering services and insurance.

Approximately 700 evacuees are displaced due to a mandatory evacuation order for Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement.

The following communities remain on evacuation alert:

County of Northern Lights North of Township Road 910 to the north county border, including the Twin Lakes Campground, Keg River, Carcajou and the Town of Manning



Current situation:

Chuckegg Creek wildfire, southwest of High Level, is about 269,648 hectares.

Jackpot Creek wildfire, approximately 11 kilometres north of Lutose, is about 28,167 hectares.

McMillan Wildfire Complex, southwest of Bigstone Cree Nation, is more than 263,969 hectares.

Battle Wildfire Complex in Peace River is about 55,179 hectares.

There are more than 2,000 wildland and structural firefighters and staff, approximately 159 helicopters and 22 air tankers and 233 pieces of heavy equipment on these fires.

Check Alberta Emergency Alerts for more detailed and frequently updated information.

People driving in fire-affected areas should carry enough fuel, as it may not be readily available.

Be cautious of organizations not registered to solicit donations. For information on how you can help, visit https://www.alberta.ca/emergency.aspx.

Visit alberta.ca/emergency for detailed and frequently updated information.