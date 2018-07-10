Alberta Will Be Ready to Roll Come October 17 - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC) has finalized contracts with licensed cannabis producers and agreements for distribution and warehousing well ahead of the legalization date for cannabis.

The AGLC has been diligently working for months to select the right partners to bring legal cannabis to Alberta, in a safe and responsible manner while continuing to offer choices Albertans can trust.

The following federally licensed producers (LPs) were selected from 31 proponents that responded to the “Expression of Interest” that closed in February. The AGLC will continue to engage additional LPs as they become federally licensed, specifically Alberta-based producers.

7 Acres/The Supreme Cannabis Company

ABCann Global

Aphria Inc.

Aurora

CannTrust

Canopy Growth

Emblem Cannabis

Maricann Group Inc.

MedReleaf Corp.

Organigram

Starseed Medicinal Inc.

UP Cannabis Inc.

Weed MD

Cannabis purchased by consumers directly from the AGLC at albertacannabis.org will be delivered by Canada Post and Purolator.

Further, the AGLC will leverage its current liquor warehousing and distribution system with Connect Logistics Services to provide retailers with cannabis.

“The AGLC is committed to providing the Alberta market with access to federally regulated cannabis in a safe and fiscally responsible manner, while helping to shrink the illicit market. We are confident that those we are working with will help us fulfil our responsibilities to Albertans.” ~Niaz Nejad, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President, Gaming & Cannabis, AGLC

For more than 20 years, the AGLC has been a regulatory leader in the management of Alberta’s gaming and liquor industries. Our commitment to integrity and offering choices Albertans can trust will continue as our responsibilities expand to include cannabis.