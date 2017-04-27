Alberta Works Week Connects Albertans and Employers

Government is working with community partners to host more than 100 career events in 40 communities during Alberta Works Week, April 24-28.

Events include job fairs, career planning and resume writing workshops, as well as information sessions on nutrition and wellness in the workplace.

“Alberta’s shifting labour market is making career and employment services more important than ever. Alberta Works Week events help young and unemployed Albertans explore their career options, research training programs and find jobs. With our community partners throughout the province, we are working to make life better for Albertans and help them to achieve long-term career success.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

This fifth annual Alberta Works Week, a partnership between Community and Social Services and Labour, supports the Alberta Jobs Plan aimed at diversifying the economy, creating good jobs, and supporting families and communities.

“Our government is committed to making life better for all Albertans. Alberta Works Week is a great opportunity to connect students and job seekers with the employment and training services they need to achieve success in a modern, diverse workforce. These events will help Albertans gain meaningful employment.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

Statistics Canada’s labour market survey for March reports Alberta’s labour market is gaining traction. Employment rose by more than 20,000 full-time jobs in March, the strongest jobs gain among the provinces. The gains occurred in full-time, private-sector employment, which is a positive sign for Alberta’s labour market.

A number of government-funded community agencies will be participating in local Alberta Works Week events including Directions for Immigrants and Talent Pool.

“Since moving to Calgary in 2014, Directions for Immigrants has continually provided me with incredible support, both in the very initial period of job search, professional development, and in networking with professionals in industries. It has also connected me with the Talent Pool for a position that is consistent with my experience and aspirations. My work and professional exposure at Talent Pool is providing me with opportunities to be creative, learn and grow further as a professional and develop an in-depth understanding of Alberta based social agencies and their work.” Farah Kaleem, Calgarian who benefited from government- supported employment services

Last year, more than 8,000 Albertans attended nearly 70 Alberta Works Week events in 30 communities across the province.