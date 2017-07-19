Alberta Young Speakers for Agriculture Announces Winners for Second Annual Competition

CALGARY (July 17, 2017) – The Alberta Young Speakers for Agriculture has announced the winners for its second annual public speaking competition for Albertan youth to share their passion about the agricultural industry. The competition was held July 12 during the Calgary Stampede and offered youth ages 11-24 an opportunity to share their views in a speech on a topic important to Albertan and Canadian agriculture.

“We’re excited to announce the winners of the second year of this exciting communications competition for Albertan youth at the Calgary Stampede,” said Eric Dalke, AYSA founder. “Congratulations to our winners and all the youth from across Alberta who gave excellent speeches this year.”

Chancey Lane from Claresholm, Alberta won 1st place in the Senior competition and Quinten Albrecht from Holden, Alberta was the Junior winner. Both spoke on the topic, “Working in agriculture is more than just farming”.

“The quality of the speakers this year was tremendous,” said Deb Hart, incoming AYSA President. “This competition is about giving the young leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed in Canadian agriculture.”

The AYSA competition offers youth the opportunity to compete with a five to seven minute speech on topics important to the agricultural industry. Winners have the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $1,000 and will be eligible to compete in the Canadian Young Speakers for Agriculture competition in Toronto.

For more information visit www.albertayoungspeakers.com

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

