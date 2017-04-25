Alberta Young Speakers for Agriculture to Hold Second Annual Youth Speaking Competition at Calgary Stampede

CALGARY – The Alberta Young Speakers for Agriculture has announced the date for its second annual public speaking competition for Albertan youth to share their passion about the agricultural industry. The competition will be held July 12 during the Calgary Stampede and offers youth ages 11-24 an opportunity to share their views in a speech on a topic important to Albertan and Canadian agriculture.

“We’re excited to announce the second year of this exciting communications competition for Albertan youth at the Calgary Stampede,” said Eric Dalke, AYSA founder. “We invite youth ages 11-24 to sign up and share their passion for the agricultural industry by speaking and sharing their views on Canadian agriculture.”

The competition offers youth the opportunity to compete with a five to seven minute speech on topics important to the agricultural industry. Winners have the opportunity to win a cash prize of up to $1,000 and will be eligible to compete in the Canadian Young Speakers for Agriculture competition in Toronto.

The topics for the 2017 competition are:

• Working in agriculture is more than just farming.

• Does digital farming have a place in the future of Canadian agriculture?

• Farm gate to dinner plate: The importance of food traceability for Canadian consumers.

• How will we feed nine billion people by 2050?

• Food waste: What is the global impact and who is responsible for making a change?

“Agriculture is a vital industry for Canada and Alberta and it’s important we develop future leaders to help this industry thrive,” said Dalke. “This competition is about giving the young leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to learn, grow and succeed in Canadian agriculture.”

For more information visit www.albertayoungspeakers.com or email [email protected]

