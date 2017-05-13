Alberta Youth Receives 4-H’s Highest Honour

Alyssa Henderson, from Bashaw, Alberta is the 2017 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award recipent.

Alyssa is a member of the Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club, and was chosen from among the province’s top 4-H members to receive this prestigious award during the 60th annual 4-H Selections program at Olds College.

The Premier’s Award recipient represents 4-H Alberta at various regional 4-H and agricultural events throughout the year and will also have the opportunity to meet with the Premier and Minister of Agriculture and Forestry.

In addition, 14 senior 4-H delegates were named as 4-H Alberta Ambassadors to promote 4-H and youth involvement in Alberta. 4-H Alberta has also selected 33 members to represent 4-H Alberta at major educational events and conferences throughout Canada and the United States.

“4-H Alberta is celebrating its centennial this year, and is an integral part of our province’s rural communities and strong agricultural foundation. Congratulations to Alyssa and the 2017 ambassadors for their outstanding leadership and commitment to 4-H and their communities.” Oneil Carlier, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry

About Alyssa Henderson

Current member of Central Lacombe 4-H Beef Club (seven years)

School Athletic Board member – Wm. E. Hay High School

4-H projects include sewing, photography, visual arts, robotics, veterinary science, horse, and beef – market and carcass.

“4-H is an amazing and extremely beneficial program. I would encourage all members to take advantage of the opportunities it presents so they can have the best possible experiences and be as successful as possible.” Alyssa Henderson, 2017 4-H Alberta Premier’s Award Recipient

4-H is a leading youth organization committed to developing outstanding leaders with indispensable skills to succeed in today’s society. Through the efforts of a dedicated provincial network, 4-H offers programs, trips, awards and scholarships for members, volunteer leaders and families.

4-H Alberta marks its 100th anniversary in 2017. Visit www.4h.ab.ca to join our year-long centennial celebration.