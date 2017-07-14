Albertans Alerted to Theft of Government Mail

A private courier’s van was stolen June 23 en route to deliver mail in Red Deer.

The van was carrying both incoming and outgoing government mail that may have contained personal information. Although the vehicle has since been recovered, the contents have not been located.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC) was immediately notified of the theft and government continues to update OIPC regularly.

Departments are in the process of contacting Albertans whose information might have been affected. Anyone who sent mail in the Red Deer area to the provincial government through Canada Post in the days before June 23 is asked to call the department involved to ensure items were received.

For contact information for those offices, call 310-0000 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or visit alberta.ca and click on “Government staff directory” at the bottom of the page and type in the name of the person you mailed.

The province has contacted all other couriers who are under contract to deliver government mail, instructing them to review security procedures with their drivers.

Anyone with information on the theft of the vehicle and its contents is asked to call Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.