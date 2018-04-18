Albertans Can Access Free Legal Advice at Law Day - Gateway Gazette

LAW DAY MAKES LEGAL SYSTEM MORE APPROACHABLE FOR ALBERTANS

Law Day Gives Residents Opportunity to Get Up Close and Personal with Canada’s Justice System

CALGARY – Law Day, hosted by the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch (CBA), is taking place on April 21, 2018, in celebration of the 36th anniversary of the signing of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Law Day continues to strive to make the legal profession and Canadian legal system more approachable for Albertans by introducing new activities and experiences, including self-representation clinics on topical issues such as divorce and surrogacy.

A free event offering educational and entertaining experiences for adults and kids of all ages, the public is invited to attend Law Day at the Calgary Courts Centre, located at 601 – 5th Street SW, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for an open house-style event.

From courthouse tours to mock trials featuring storybook character favourites to citizenship ceremonies to Ask-a-Lawyer booths, Law Day provides experiences for every interest and offers an accessible way to gain insight and knowledge about the field of Canadian law. Those curious about the judicial system, families looking for fun activities for kids, or students interested in finding out more about a legal career, can all take advantage of the occasion.

“What makes Law Day so important is that it provides an opportunity for people to get better acquainted with Canada’s legal system and the profession in a no-pressure setting,” says Tyler Fric, Alberta Law Day Provincial Chair. “Often people’s first experience with the law is unpleasant, but Law Day can make that different. It’s a great chance to have fun while connecting with lawyers and learning about Canadian law, and also provides one-stop access to a variety of legal resources.”

Those who can’t make it to the courthouse on Law Day can still take advantage of Dial-a-Lawyer, a province-wide initiative that offers free 15-20 minute legal consultations over the phone. Albertans can access lawyers from different areas of law by calling 1-888-644-8950 (toll-free) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 21, 2018.

A national event, Law Day will be held in six municipalities across Alberta, including Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and St. Paul, in addition to Calgary.

In Calgary, the full array of Law Day 2018 experiences will include:

Live mock trials featuring favourite fictional characters such as “Herry Phother” – played by real lawyers – with guest appearances from local celebrities like Ralph the Dog and a surprise Stampeder

Ask-a-Lawyer, free 20-minute legal consultations where attendees can seek advice in the areas of family law, criminal law, immigration law, wills and trusts or civil litigation (landlord tenant matters, civil suits, etc.)

Self-guided and guided tours of the courthouse, holding cells, high-security courtroom and Aboriginal courtroom

Citizenship Ceremony, welcoming more than 100 new Canadians

More than 50 informational booths and exhibits from organizations including Canada Border Services, Calgary Police Service Victim Assistance Unit, University of Calgary Faculty of Law, Native Counselling Services of Alberta, and more

Try-a-Trial, where members of the public can act in a mock trial with our group of volunteer lawyers and clerks

High School Mock Trials/Public Speaking Competitions, where students compete and will be judged by volunteer lawyers and members of the judiciary

Self-representation clinics to provide information for those who are self-representing in the areas of family law, divorce, surrogacy and wills

For more information on Law Day Alberta, please visit www.lawdayalberta.com

About the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch

The Canadian Bar Association (CBA) is a professional organization that provides educational and networking opportunities for lawyers. The Alberta Branch represents some 5,000 lawyers, judges, law teachers and law students from across Alberta, with over 36,000 members across Canada. CBA is committed to enhancing the professional and commercial interests of our diverse membership and protecting the independence of the judiciary and the Bar. To learn more about the Canadian Bar Association – Alberta Branch, please visit www.cba-alberta.org