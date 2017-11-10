Albertans Can Now Report Poachers Online

The province is making it easier to report poachers by giving Albertans the option to use smartphones or computers to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity.

Until now, the only way to report poaching activity, dangerous wildlife or public land abuse was to phone the Report A Poacher hotline. Starting today, people can visit the Report A Poacher website to fill out a form and submit it online. The information they enter into the form will be sent to fish and wildlife officers for followup and investigation.

“The Report A Poacher program helps ensure Alberta’s wide variety of wildlife species and diverse landscapes are protected for future generations. Our hope is that by making it easier to report suspicious hunting or fishing activity, it will encourage more Albertans to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

“The more public support we receive through the Report A Poacher program, the more effective we can be in combatting fish and wildlife crime and public land violations. Officers cannot be everywhere at once, and we must rely on the public for their tips so that poachers can be brought to justice.” ~Sgt. Major Adrian Marr, Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Branch

“The Report A Poacher program has been an essential part of Alberta’s conservation efforts for many years, and it’s important that we give people more options to report suspicious or illegal activity. The message is clear: hunt and fish responsibly, and don’t be a poacher.” ~Ken Kranrod, vice-president, Alberta Conservation Association

Emergencies and incidents that need immediate attention should still be reported through the 24-hour Report A Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800. Phoning is still the fastest way to reach an officer, while the new website can be used to report issues that are less urgent. People reporting through either the phone or the web can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward. Rewards range from $100 – $1,000.

If a person is comfortable providing their contact information, it can help make an investigation more successful as the investigating officer may have followup questions. Any personal information Albertans choose to provide is kept confidential.

Quick facts

In 2016-17:

There were 14,894 calls from the public to the Report A Poacher toll-free hotline.

Of those calls, 3,097 were about suspected illegal activity.

In total, there were 9,133 enforcement actions taken by fish and wildlife officers (includes charges and written warnings under various legislation).

Approximately $108,600 in rewards were paid to individuals whose calls and information led to charges. Reward payments are funded by the Alberta Conservation Association.