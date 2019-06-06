Albertans Celebrate Seniors’ Week 2019 - Gateway Gazette

Albertans are encouraged to celebrate Seniors’ Week, which runs June 2-8.

For more than 30 years, Alberta has formally honoured seniors during the first week in June. With hundreds of events taking place across the province, people of all ages can attend an event, catch up with the seniors in their lives or thank those who have made a difference in their community.

“Seniors’ Week is an opportunity to thank seniors for the lifetime of service they have provided to their families, friends and neighbours. Seniors built Alberta into a key engine of our collective prosperity – and they continue to contribute through caregiving, volunteerism and experience.”Josephine Pon, Minister of Seniors and Housing

Seniors’ Week celebrations will kick off with an event on Monday, June 3 in Medicine Hat.

“Seniors need to be recognized and acknowledged for the vital role they play in our daily lives. They provide us with valuable knowledge, skills and experiences that benefit us now and will continue to benefit our province, cities and towns in the future.”Ted Clugston, mayor, City of Medicine Hat

During Seniors’ Week, Albertans 65 years and older receive free general admission to the province’s 20 historic sites, museums and archives. Free admission does not apply to tour groups; fees for special programming at facilities still apply.

Related information