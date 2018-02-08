Albertans Confirm Support for Future Curriculum

Thousands of Albertans took the province’s second curriculum survey and the results show support for a curriculum rooted in reading, writing and essential skills.

From May to June 2017, Albertans were asked to provide feedback on what students will learn as part of the government’s second curriculum survey.

More than 9,000 people participated and the results showed that Albertans support a curriculum that will give students a strong foundation in reading, writing and math and provide opportunities to develop essential skills like problem-solving and effective communication.

A previous curriculum survey was done in fall 2016.

“It’s clear that Albertans are passionate about making sure that students learn the skills they need to succeed in a fast-changing world. Our government will continue to consult with Albertans to make common-sense changes to the curriculum. Between both of our curriculum surveys, we’ve heard from tens of thousands of Albertans about this important work.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

In June 2016, Alberta Education began work on developing new provincial curriculum in six subject areas: Language Arts (English, French), Mathematics, Social Studies, Sciences, Arts, and Wellness Education.

The curriculum surveys are one way the government is ensuring Albertans have their say on what students need to learn in order to build bright futures for themselves, their communities and the province. The surveys are part of a broad approach being used to develop the provincial curriculum. Along with survey feedback, a review of current curriculum, up-to-date research and a comparison of what other education systems are doing, are helping inform this work.

Quick facts