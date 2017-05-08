Albertans Encouraged to Prepare for Emergencies

Albertans are reminded to plan, prepare and be aware during Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs across Canada May 7-13.
To help Albertans prepare, the Alberta Emergency Management Agency has launched a new online personal preparedness course in collaboration with Alberta Health Services. The interactive course explains personal preparedness for you and your family, as building resilience is a community effort.
“As we learned last year with the Fort McMurray wildfire, the unthinkable can happen. Our government is working hard to prepare for future emergencies and I encourage all Albertans to prepare a family emergency plan, pack a 72-hour kit and download the Alberta Emergency Alert app.”
Emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility for all of us and is essential for strong and resilient communities.
