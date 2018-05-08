Albertans Encouraged to be Emergency Ready - Gateway Gazette

The theme of this year’s nationwide event is Be Emergency Ready, with the goal of raising awareness that all Canadians have a role to play in building safe and strong communities. There are numerous events taking place across Alberta to mark the week and help Albertans learn more about emergency preparedness.

“As we have seen over the last few years in Alberta, the unthinkable can and will happen. Our government and communities across the province are working hard to plan and prepare. Albertans can also take action to keep themselves and their family safe by making an emergency plan, putting together a 72-hour emergency kit and downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert app.” ~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs

Know the risks

Know the risks in your community. Contact your municipality to learn about its emergency plan and for advice on identifying risks in your area.

Make a plan

Make a plan for what your family will do, who they will contact and where they will go during an emergency. Practice the plan regularly. If you have a pet, make sure you have a plan for them as well.

Build a kit

Alberta families should be prepared to take care of themselves for a minimum of 72 hours during a disaster or emergency. Assemble a 72-hour kit with non-perishable food, water, medication, warm clothing and comfort items. This kit should be prepared in case you need to evacuate quickly. Every vehicle should also be equipped with an emergency kit.

All Albertans are encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their smartphones. Alberta Emergency Alerts are issued to provide critical information about an immediate disaster, where it is occurring and what action you need to take to stay safe.

Starting this year, Albertans will also receive messages about life threatening emergencies, such as tornadoes, wildfires, floods or Amber Alerts, directly to their compatible cellphones, through a national alerting system. This national system complements the Alberta Emergency Alert system, which issues alerts through radio, television, social media and cellphones for critical and emerging issues in Alberta.

Keep yourself informed before and during an emergency by learning where to access local information about your community.