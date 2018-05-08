Albertans Encouraged to be Emergency Ready - Gateway Gazette

“As we have seen over the last few years in Alberta, the unthinkable can and will happen. Our government and communities across the province are working hard to plan and prepare. Albertans can also take action to keep themselves and their family safe by making an emergency plan, putting together a 72-hour emergency kit and downloading the Alberta Emergency Alert app.”
~Shaye Anderson, Minister of Municipal Affairs
All Albertans are encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app to their smartphones. Alberta Emergency Alerts are issued to provide critical information about an immediate disaster, where it is occurring and what action you need to take to stay safe.
Starting this year, Albertans will also receive messages about life threatening emergencies, such as tornadoes, wildfires, floods or Amber Alerts, directly to their compatible cellphones, through a national alerting system. This national system complements the Alberta Emergency Alert system, which issues alerts through radio, television, social media and cellphones for critical and emerging issues in Alberta.
Keep yourself informed before and during an emergency by learning where to access local information about your community.