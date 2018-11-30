Albertans Honoured for Preventing Violence - Gateway Gazette

Albertans Honoured for Preventing Violence

By Contributor

Nov 30

Leaders from across Alberta have been honoured with Inspiration Awards to recognize their work to prevent family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying.

Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir handed out Inspiration Awards to 25 individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to prevent violence in their communities.

“This year’s Inspiration Award winners come from different walks of life, but all share a common goal. These Albertans work day in and day out to transform lives, promote healthy relationships and prevent violence. I want to congratulate all 25 Inspiration Award winners and thank these Albertans for the important work they do  to make our province a better place to live. I value their efforts, which touch many lives.”

~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

The 2018 Inspiration Award winners include social workers, academics, youth and those who support newcomers to Alberta. Full biographies of each recipient can be found at alberta.ca/inspiration-awards.aspx.

Award recipients at a glance

Emerging excellence, innovation and lifetime achievement

  • Tina Guo (Emerging excellence)
  • Gaye Warthe (Innovation)
  • Carolyn Goard (Lifetime achievement)
  • Robbie Babins-Wagner (Lifetime achievement)

Bullying prevention

  • Elizabeth Ly
  • Emma Potter
  • iHuman Youth Society
  • YELL Youth Council

Child abuse prevention

  • Glori Meldrum
  • Rosanna Saccomani, QC
  • Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre
  • Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre

Family violence prevention

  • Dahlia ElShafie-Mostafa
  • Ashley Lim (Family violence, individual)
  • Wendy Aujla (Family violence, individual)
  • Mana Ali (Family violence, individual)
  • Mount Royal University, Stepping Up Project
  • Catholic Social Services – Immigration and Settlement Services
  • Athabasca and Area Prevention of Relationship Abuse Action Committee (PRAAC)
  • ECHO Promotions

Sexual violence prevention

  • Bill Kaye
  • Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse
  • Kari Thomason
  • Arden Mathieson
  • NorQuest College

Quick facts

  • The Inspiration Awards ceremony is held each November during family Violence Prevention Month.
  • The Inspiration Awards selection committee is made up of cross-ministerial and community partners from a number of sectors, including social services, justice, business and Indigenous relations.
  • Award nominations are measured on a number of criteria, including changing organizational practices, developing primary prevention strategies and partnering with Alberta’s diverse communities.
