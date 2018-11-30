Albertans Honoured for Preventing Violence - Gateway Gazette

Leaders from across Alberta have been honoured with Inspiration Awards to recognize their work to prevent family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying.
Minister of Community and Social Services Irfan Sabir handed out Inspiration Awards to 25 individuals and organizations that have gone above and beyond to prevent violence in their communities.
“This year’s Inspiration Award winners come from different walks of life, but all share a common goal. These Albertans work day in and day out to transform lives, promote healthy relationships and prevent violence. I want to congratulate all 25 Inspiration Award winners and thank these Albertans for the important work they do to make our province a better place to live. I value their efforts, which touch many lives.”
~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services
The 2018 Inspiration Award winners include social workers, academics, youth and those who support newcomers to Alberta. Full biographies of each recipient can be found at alberta.ca/inspiration-awards.aspx.
Award recipients at a glance
Emerging excellence, innovation and lifetime achievement
Tina Guo (Emerging excellence)
Gaye Warthe (Innovation)
Carolyn Goard (Lifetime achievement)
Robbie Babins-Wagner (Lifetime achievement)
Bullying prevention
Elizabeth Ly
Emma Potter
iHuman Youth Society
YELL Youth Council
Child abuse prevention
Glori Meldrum
Rosanna Saccomani, QC
Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre
Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre
Family violence prevention
Dahlia ElShafie-Mostafa
Ashley Lim (Family violence, individual)
Wendy Aujla (Family violence, individual)
Mana Ali (Family violence, individual)
Mount Royal University, Stepping Up Project
Catholic Social Services – Immigration and Settlement Services
Athabasca and Area Prevention of Relationship Abuse Action Committee (PRAAC)
ECHO Promotions
Sexual violence prevention
Bill Kaye
Calgary Communities Against Sexual Abuse
Kari Thomason
Arden Mathieson
NorQuest College
Quick facts
The Inspiration Awards ceremony is held each November during family Violence Prevention Month.
The Inspiration Awards selection committee is made up of cross-ministerial and community partners from a number of sectors, including social services, justice, business and Indigenous relations.
Award nominations are measured on a number of criteria, including changing organizational practices, developing primary prevention strategies and partnering with Alberta’s diverse communities.
