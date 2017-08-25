Albertans Invited to Share Input during Public Meetings on Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 25

Albertans will have the opportunity to present their views regarding Bill 203, Alberta Standard Time Act, to the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future.

“We are pleased to have received a significant amount of written feedback from Albertans during the first phase of our review of Bill 203,” said Graham Sucha, Committee Chair and MLA for Calgary-Shaw. “It is important that we also meet with people in the province in person in order to hear their thoughts on Bill 203.”

A subcommittee of the Standing Committee on Alberta’s Economic Future will be conducting the following public meetings:

Grande Prairie

Sandman Hotel
Friday, September 8, 2017
10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Edmonton and capital region

Edmonton Federal Building
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Calgary

Coast Plaza Hotel & Conference Centre
Thursday, September 14, 2017
9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lethbridge

Coast Plaza Hotel
Friday, September 15, 2017
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Meetings may temporarily recess during the scheduled times. Dates and times are subject to change.

For more information on Bill 203 and the Committee’s review, to find details about the public meetings and to register to make a presentation before the Committee, please visit assembly.ab.ca/committees/abeconomicfuture.

Note: all meetings will be live audio streamed on the Legislative Assembly website and recorded by Alberta Hansard.

