Albertans Invited to Discuss the Heritage Fund - Gateway Gazette

“We invite all Albertans to join the conversation. The Fund is an investment in our province’s future, so it is important that Albertans know how it is managed and how it is performing,” said Craig Coolahan, MLA for Calgary-Klein and Chair of the Standing Committee on the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

“The public meeting is an opportunity for Albertans to have an in-depth conversation about the status and future of their Fund.”

The Legislative Assembly of Alberta’s Standing Committee on the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund invites all Albertans to its annual public meeting to discuss the Fund. Members of the public can participate in the meeting on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 7 p.m., 2nd Floor, Edmonton Federal Building, 9820 – 107 Street or watch live on Alberta Assembly TV or online at assembly.ab.ca/committees/ abheritagetrustfund.

Live Question-and-answer Session

The meeting will include an update on the Fund’s performance by experts from Alberta Treasury Board and Finance and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo), followed by a question-and-answer session, during which the public will be able to pose questions to the Committee and officials in person through email ([email protected]) and social media (on Facebook @LegAssemblyofAB) and on Twitter using #abheritagefund).

About the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund

For over 40 years the Heritage Fund has been invested with the aim to deliver the greatest financial returns for Alberta. The Fund earned a net income of $1.9 billion for the year ended March 31, 2018, achieving an 8.5 per cent rate of return. The net assets held in the Fund totalled $17.4 billion at fair value. The investment breakdown includes 50 per cent in equities, 18.6 per cent in fixed income and money market and 20 per cent in inflation-sensitive and alternative investments.

About the Standing Committee

The nine-member Committee of the Legislative Assembly approves the annual report and reviews the quarterly reports on the Fund and holds public meetings with Albertans on its investment activities and performance. The Committee also reports back to the Legislative Assembly on whether the mission of the Fund is being fulfilled.

Visit the Committee website for more information: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ committees/ abheritagetrustfund/index.html