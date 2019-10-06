Albertans Invited to Share their Fiscal Priorities - Gateway Gazette

Please join Finance Minister Travis Toews as he hosts telephone town halls to listen to Albertans’ ideas on the best way to return Alberta’s budget to balance.

Two telephone town hall meetings, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, will give people the opportunity to ask questions and provide their views on the provincial budget and Alberta’s finances.

“During the election, we engaged with Albertans on our finances, and we have continued to receive your feedback and concerns through our online budget survey and ministerial tours occurring across the province. We want to continue to listen to your thoughts and ideas, as we build our long-term plan to address Alberta’s overspending problem and end the reliance on borrowed funds.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance

Albertans with a publicly listed phone number will automatically receive a call to participate. Residents who live north of Red Deer will receive a call on Oct. 7 and those who live in Red Deer and southern Alberta will receive a call on Oct. 9. People are also invited to listen and participate online.

How it works

The telephone town halls will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. reaching residents in: northern Alberta (all communities north of Red Deer) on Monday, Oct. 7 southern Alberta (Red Deer and all communities south) on Wednesday, Oct. 9

Publicly listed telephone numbers (not on the national or provincial do not call list) will be dialed and invited to participate in the call.

Participants can choose to register online in advance.

Cellphone users and other interested participants may dial into the call toll-free at 1-877-229-8493, and enter the code 115500 at least 10 minutes before the start of the town hall, or they can register online to be called.

Albertans may also listen and submit questions online.

The 90-minute call will be moderated. A question-and-answer period will follow after opening remarks.

No personal information will be saved or used by the Government of Alberta.

Participants’ comments will help frame decisions for Budget 2019 and future budgets. Albertans can continue to provide their comments for the budget online until Oct. 11.

Related information