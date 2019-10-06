Albertans Invited to Share their Fiscal Priorities - Gateway Gazette

Two telephone town hall meetings, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, will give people the opportunity to ask questions and provide their views on the provincial budget and Alberta’s finances.
“During the election, we engaged with Albertans on our finances, and we have continued to receive your feedback and concerns through our online budget survey and ministerial tours occurring across the province. We want to continue to listen to your thoughts and ideas, as we build our long-term plan to address Alberta’s overspending problem and end the reliance on borrowed funds.”Travis Toews, President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance
Albertans with a publicly listed phone number will automatically receive a call to participate. Residents who live north of Red Deer will receive a call on Oct. 7 and those who live in Red Deer and southern Alberta will receive a call on Oct. 9. People are also invited to listen and participate online.
Participants’ comments will help frame decisions for Budget 2019 and future budgets. Albertans can continue to provide their comments for the budget online until Oct. 11.