Albertans Recognized for Preventing Violence - Gateway Gazette

Leaders from Edmonton, central and northern Alberta are being honoured for their work in preventing family violence, sexual violence, child abuse and bullying.

A total of nine Inspiration Awards were presented to individuals and groups who demonstrated excellence in areas such as promoting public education about healthy relationships, working across sectors to address violence and partnering with Alberta’s diverse communities.

“Albertans have always stood up for their neighbours and worked together to support those in need. The Inspiration Awards recognize community leaders who set an extraordinary example to support those affected by violence and abuse. These awards are a way our government can say thank you for their efforts to make life better for all Albertans.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Award recipients at a glance

Shalea Harder-Mah from Lacombe received the Emerging Excellence Award recognizing youth.

The Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre in Red Deer received the Group Award for Leadership in Sexual Violence Prevention.

Five Inspiration Awards were also handed out to recipients in Edmonton, and two in Cold Lake.

An honorary award was given to Fossey, a support dog with the Zebra Child Protection Centre’s Very Important Paws Program. Fossey comforted children who experienced abuse, helping to ease their anxiety during interviews at the centre and in courtrooms. She retired from her position last November.

Individuals, groups, businesses or community organizations are eligible to be nominated for an award. Nominations can be submitted by residents of Alberta who are 13 or older and not related to the nominee.

The Inspiration Awards Selection Committee is made up of cross-ministerial and community partners from a number of sectors, including social services, justice, business and Indigenous relations. Nominations are measured against the following criteria: