Albertans Remember Victims of Gender-based Violence

Remembering victims of gender-based violence

Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women, issued the following statement on the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women:

“December 6 marks a dark day in Canadian history. On this day in 1989, 14 young women were killed at l’École Polytechnique in Montreal. They were promising engineering students, murdered for one reason: they were women. “It was a pre-meditated attack against women who were breaking barriers and pursuing their dreams in a field traditionally dominated by men. It was an attack on feminism fuelled by misogyny that persists today. “Today, Albertans joined me in a vigil to remember the 14 women killed 28 years ago, to honour the lives of all women impacted by violence and to recommit ourselves to end violence against women. “Violence against women is a national tragedy. It is a crime of power and control and is rooted in women’s inequality. Seven out of 10 Albertans have known a woman who has experienced physical or sexual abuse. “Gender-based violence can take many forms. It can be a demeaning comment, physical or sexual violence or taking a life. In most cases, it is violence committed by men against women, and violates a woman’s fundamental right to safety and dignity. “Every Albertan has the right to live without fear and violence. I challenge all Albertans, especially men, to take action against violence against women and girls. Stand up for a woman who is being harassed, shut down sexist language, support a survivor and mentor youth to foster healthy relationships. It’s on every single one of us to help end violence against women and girls.” Where to go for help Call 911 if you or someone you know is in immediate danger.

Call the Family Violence Info Line at 310-1818 if you suspect that someone is experiencing family violence.

Bullying Help Line: 1-888-456-2323

Sexual Assault Centres: 780-482-HELP (north) 403-266-HELP (south)

United Conservatives remember victims of gender-based violence

EDMONTON, AB (December 6, 2017) – United Conservative Status of Women Critic Leela Aheer issued the following statement in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women:

“December 6th is a solemn anniversary where Canadians pause to remember the 14 bright young women who were brutally murdered at l’École Polytechnique de Montreal 28 years ago. These promising students were targeted simply because they were women – an act of gender-based violence so extreme, it shook Canadians from coast to coast.

Today is also a day of action. A day where we recommit ourselves to rooting out gender-based violence wherever we find it. Whether it’s online, in the workplace, down the street or even in our own homes, we can’t be afraid to speak up and speak out. It’s only when we shine a light on these crimes, and those who commit them, that we will finally be able to put an end to them.

On behalf of the UCP Caucus, I am proud to pay tribute to the women who lost their lives in Montreal, and to all women across Canada who have suffered as a result of gender-based violence.”

