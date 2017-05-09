Alberta’s Auditor General Issues May Report

By Gateway Gazette

May 09

The Report of the Auditor General of Alberta—May 2017 was tabled in the Alberta Legislature last week.

In his report, Alberta’s Auditor General Merwan Saher presented the results of recent performance audits conducted by his office. There are four new and five repeated recommendations to various government departments and agencies in this report. The five repeated recommendations were made because the auditor general was not assured that enough had been done to implement the previous recommendations made by his office.

Stand-alone Performance Auditing—New Audits

Stand-alone Performance Auditing—Follow-up Audits

Other Work

The full Report of the Auditor General of Alberta—May 2017 is available on the Office of the Auditor General of Alberta website.

