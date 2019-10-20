Alberta’s Best Receive Province’s Highest Honour - Gateway Gazette

Eight remarkable Albertans are being recognized and celebrated with investiture into the Alberta Order of Excellence at Government House.

“The Alberta Order of Excellence members for 2019 are innovators and trailblazers who have spent their lives and careers working to lead positive change for people in Alberta, across Canada and around the globe. I thank them for their outstanding service and for inspiring us all to share our best with the world.”Lt.-Gov. Lois E. Mitchell

“These women and men are further proof that Alberta’s greatest resource is its people. Our province is proud to count them as Albertans, and we sincerely thank and congratulate them for setting a strong example of what can be achieved through hard work, dedication, and public service.”Jason Kenney, Premier

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Alberta Order of Excellence Act, which established the Order. It is the province’s highest honour a citizen can receive and is an official part of the Canadian Honours System. This year’s inductees bring the total membership of the Alberta Order of Excellence to 181.

The new Alberta Order of Excellence members are:

Robert Burrell (Sherwood Park) – leading innovator in nanotechnology, revolutionizing burn and wound care with ActicoatTM dressings.

Bonnie DuPont (Calgary) – business leader who led the way for women in industry across Canada, while instilling social responsibility and sound governance.

Katie Ohe (Springbank) – renowned legend in Canadian art world; one of Alberta’s first conceptual sculptors.

Ron Sakamoto (Lethbridge) – award-winning music promoter and philanthropist.

Beckie Scott (Canmore) – Canada’s most decorated cross-country ski racer and an ambassador for fair play in sports.

Malcolm Sissons (Medicine Hat) – business and community leader with a commitment to preserving local heritage.

Muriel Stanley Venne (Edmonton) – champion of human rights and social justice for Indigenous women, founder of the Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women.

Frances Wright (Calgary) – ambassador of grassroots social justice and nation-building, co-founder of Famous 5 Foundation and advocate for a more inclusive version of O Canada.

For detailed biographies, photos and videos of the new members and information on how to submit a nomination, please visit lieutenantgovernor.ab.ca/aoe/index.html.

Related information