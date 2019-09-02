Alberta’s Birthday: Statement from Premier Kenney - Gateway Gazette

Premier Jason Kenney issued the following statement on the 114th anniversary of Alberta’s creation as a province:

“On Sept. 1, 1905, the Province of Alberta was carved out of the Northwest Territories to become a full and equal partner in the Dominion of Canada.



“The event was celebrated as the birth of ‘a province and people of destiny’ blessed with ‘opportunity for every kind of effort and enterprise.’



“It was a pivotal milestone in the much longer history, dating back millennia for Alberta’s First Peoples. They were joined in building the foundations of our province by the fur traders, the Métis, the first farmers, ranchers and community builders, the North West Mounted Police, and the territorial political leaders whose vision led to provincehood.



“In the 114 years since, Alberta has been a bastion of freedom, free enterprise and democracy, embodied in our provincial motto: Strong and Free.



“Albertans have built a province that is the engine of Canada’s prosperity, of growing the middle class, of economic progress and social mobility. We have thrived on the contributions of newcomers from across Canada and around the world.

“Alberta is the best place in Canada to live, work, play and raise a family. On Alberta Day, let us celebrate all we have achieved and have yet to achieve as a province and people of destiny.”

Related information