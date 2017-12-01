Alberta’s Credit Rating: Minister Ceci Statement

President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance Joe Ceci has issued the following statement regarding one agency’s decision to revise Alberta’s credit rating:

“Alberta’s economy is looking up, with 70,000 new full-time jobs. With the recession behind us, we are carefully tightening our belts to balance the budget while protecting health care and education.

“Alberta’s credit rating remains among the highest in the country and our balance sheet is the strongest among provinces, with the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio.

“The fiscal update released (Monday) shows that Alberta’s economy is growing faster than forecast, the deficit is coming down, and significant cost savings are being realized.

“The government will continue to take a steady and responsible approach that avoids extreme and risky cuts that would hurt families, cost jobs and damage our recovery.”