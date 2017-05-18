Alberta’s Deficit 4 Times That of All Provinces Combined: Fildebrandt

EDMONTON, AB: Given that Alberta’s deficit is four times the combined deficit of all indebted provinces in Canada the NDP government needs to reveal their numbers that show they can balance the budget by 2024, Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said.

Current numbers show that every province with a deficit, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, have a combined deficit of $2.5 billion. At $10.3 billion, Alberta’s deficit is four times that of the combined deficit of every indebted province in Canada.

“The sheer magnitude of Alberta’s deficit under the NDP government is truly outrageous.” Fildebrandt said. “While other provinces with smaller deficits have more concrete plans to return to balance Alberta is left twisting in the wind with a massive deficit.”

The NDP government’s debt-fueled disaster has sent Alberta over a fiscal cliff into $71 billion of debt by 2019. If the NDP government truly wanted to reestablish Alberta’s fiscal house, they would implement the Wildrose 2017 3-Part Vision: Back to Balance, which would cut wasteful spending, stop borrowing money our province does not have, and cut taxes for all Albertans.

“These numbers tell a sorry tale for Alberta’s financial future,” Fildebrandt said. “Wildrose challenges Mr. Ceci and the NDP government to release their numbers that show they can balance the budget by 2024, if they exist.”

