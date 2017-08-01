Alberta’s Discriminatory Beer Tax Violates Agreement on Internal Trade

EDMONTON, AB: The United Conservative Party caucus finance critics, Derek Fildebrandt and Ric McIver, released the following joint statement about the NDP government losing a second court decision on its discriminatory beer tax:

“Finance Minister Joe Ceci was warned countless times that his beer tax was unconstitutional, but he refused to listen.

“Not only did the tax violate the Agreement on Internal Trade, but it caused prices to soar and choices to drop-off for consumers.

“To make matter worse, the NDP government imposed this tax knowing it could be shot down in the courts, freely wasting untold amounts of taxpayer dollars in legal costs.

“We hope this latest decision is the wake-up call the government needs to drop this damaging, unconstitutional tax.”

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

