Alberta’s Interests Must be Protected in NAFTA Talks: UCP

By Gateway Gazette

Aug 21

EDMONTON, AB: Prasad Panda and Richard Gotfried, United Conservative Party caucus economic development and trade critics, released the following joint statement about protecting Alberta’s interests in ongoing NAFTA talks:

“Free trade is a great benefit to Alberta producers, particularly in the energy, agriculture, and forest products sectors.

“The federal government must ensure these industries maintain access to the U.S. and Mexico in ongoing NAFTA talks, as they could be adversely affected by issues like Country of Origin Labelling and new tariffs on forest and energy products.

“Nearly 90 per cent of Alberta’s exports go to the U.S. This relationship is critical to the economic health of our province and country.

“With the priorities of the U.S. Administration still in question, it is paramount for our province to have an ally in Ottawa.”

